Sir Alastair Prepare dinner says Joe Root will go ‘miles previous’ England runs file

Sir Alastair Cook says Joe Root will go “miles past” his record for the number of Test runs scored by an England batter.

Root’s match-winning century in the first Test against New Zealand saw him become only the second Englishman, after Cook, to pass 10,000 runs.

Root is 2,457 behind Cook’s mark of 12,472.

“He is a pleasure to watch, the most complete England batsman I have seen,” Cook told BBC Sport.

“The person who could play the most incredible innings was Kevin Pietersen, but for the most complete batsmen in all three forms, it’s Root. His consistency is incredible.”

Cook was England captain when Root made his Test debut as a 21-year-old against India in 2012.

“He was a very good player of spin, as good as anyone,” said Cook, who played 161 Tests for England. “That was obvious to see, even at that young age.

“He was ready to play international cricket. You knew he could handle the occasion.”

Root’s 115 not out against New Zealand at Lord’s came in his 118th Test and made him the 14th…