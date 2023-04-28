Sir Andrew Strauss to depart ECB roles as strategic adviser and efficiency committee chair in Could

During his spell as managing director of men’s cricket Andrew Strauss, appointed Trevor Bayliss, who led England to success at the 2019 World Cup

Sir Andrew Strauss will stand down as a strategic adviser to the England and Wales Cricket Board and as chair of the performance cricket committee in May.

But plans for fewer County Championship matches and dedicated windows for white-ball tournaments failed to pass.

“Having recently taken on additional external responsibilities, Andrew has decided it is time to step away from his ECB role,” the ECB said.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould said in early April that the proposals put forward by the review to alter the structure of domestic cricket “are dead in the water”.

Strauss said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time at the ECB and am proud of having contributed to a successful period for our England teams.

“With increasing commitments outside of the organisation, sadly I’ve decided it’s time to step away from my current role.”

