SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Filing of SIR Corp. Amendment and Extension of… – Press Release

BURLINGTON, ON, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ – SIR Royalty Income Fund SRV (the “Fund”) today announced that SIR Corp. (“SIR” or the “Company”), the operating entity from which the Fund’s equity income is ultimately derived, has completed a Tenth amending agreement (the “Tenth Amending Agreement”) to its credit agreement with its senior lender (the “Lender”). The Tenth Amending Agreement, among other things, extends the maturity date of the credit agreement from July 6, 2023 to July 6, 2026, with the exception of the guaranteed facility from Export Development Canada (the “EDC-Guaranteed Facility”), which has a new maturity date of July 6, 2024. Interest rates have been reduced under the Tenth Amending Agreement, with the exception of the interest rate on the guaranteed facility with Business Development Bank of Canada (the “BDC-Guaranteed Facility”), which remains fixed at 4% per annum. Bankers’ acceptance fees have also been reduced on Credit Facility 1 and Credit Facility 2. Credit Facility 2 reverts to a revolving term facility.

The Tenth Amending Agreement provides certainty and availability of funding over the next three years, enabling SIR to continue to invest in restaurant renovations and new restaurants to drive growth in revenue and same store sales(1).

The following is a current summary of SIR’s credit facilities under the Tenth Amending Agreement: