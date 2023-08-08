SIR Royalty Income Fund Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results – Press Release

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ – SIR Royalty Income Fund SRV (the “Fund”) today reported its financial results for the second quarter (“Q2 2023”) and six months (“YTD 2023”) ended June 30, 2023.

“The Fund’s solid second quarter performance reflects the addition of two new restaurants to the Royalty Pool at the start of 2023 and overall growth in Pooled Revenue and Same Store Sales of 4.6% and 2.8%, respectively, compared to Q2 last year, which was the first quarter since 2019 in which we were not impacted by pandemic-related operating restrictions,” said Peter Fowler, CEO of SIR Corp. “We completed renovations to two more Jack Astor’s restaurants during the quarter to implement a more refreshing and contemporary guest-facing experience and we advanced the planning and development of three new Scaddabush restaurants to build on the strong momentum of the Scaddabush brand. We expect these ongoing initiatives to support growth in Pooled Revenue and Same Store Sales, to the benefit of Fund unitholders.”

Q2 2023 Summary