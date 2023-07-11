SIRPant Immunotherapeutics Appoints Jelle Kijlstra, MD, MBA as Chief Medical Off… – Press Release

Accomplished healthcare executive brings extensive drug development and regulatory experience from global CRO and multiple pharmaceutical companies to SIRPant Immunotherapeutics Inc

SIRPant Immunotherapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focusing on developing next-generation macrophage-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, today announced the appointment of Jelle Kijlstra, MD, MBA as its new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Kijlstra brings more than 30 years of experience as a clinician-scientist and drug developer to SIRPant Immunotherapeutics where he will be responsible for advancing the development of SIRPant-M™ (SI-101) an autologous SIRPαlow macrophage-based product, including the ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of SI-101 in Relapsed/Refractory Non-Hodgkins Lymphomas and the filing of a solid tumor-focused IND later this year.

“As we transition from a pre-clinical company to a clinical stage company with trials initiated and planned for NHL (including but not limited to Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma), Head & Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and other solid tumor indications, we are pleased to add Jelle to the leadership team and look forward to benefitting from his deep scientific, industry, and medical knowledge to drive our cell therapy pipeline across multiple high-need cancer indications,” said Robert Towarnicki, President & Chief Executive Officer of SIRPant Immunotherapeutics. “Given SIRPant’s focus on both liquid and solid tumors, bringing on a CMO who has experience across a variety of tumor types is a tremendous advantage in establishing our clinical strategy and executing the trials with our hospital/treatment center collaborators. Dr. Kijlstra’s…