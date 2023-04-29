Sisecam Announces First Quarter Financial Results for 2023 – Press Release

ISTANBUL, Turkey, April 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maintaining its global growth with production operations spanning 14 countries on four continents and sales to over 150 countries, Sisecam reported net sales of TL 28.4 Billion (USD 1.5 Billion) in the January- March 2023 period. In this period, international sales accounted for 62 percent of Sisecam’s total sales. The company’s total investments in the first quarter of the year amounted to TL 2.8 Billion (USD 149 Million). Exports totaled USD 275 Million.



Sisecam has announced its financial results for the January-March period of 2023. Sisecam recorded consolidated net sales of TL 28.4 Billion (USD 1.5 Billion) in the first quarter of 2023. International sales, the sum of exports from Türkiye and sales from production outside Türkiye, accounted for 62 percent of Sisecam’s total consolidated sales. In the first quarter of the year, Sisecam produced 1.3 Million tons of glass, 1.1 Million tons of soda ash, and about 908 Thousand tons of industrial raw materials. The company’s total investments in the first quarter of the year amounted to TL 2.8 Billion (USD 149 Million). Exports totaled USD 275 Million.

Sisecam CEO Gorkem Elverici commented on Sisecam’s first quarter results for 2023: “As a strong global player in the glass and chemicals industries, we achieved sustainable success in this period thanks to our smart technologies and highly competent human resources, while ongoing economic and geopolitical risks persisted in the global arena. In an environment of rising costs and elevated inflation worldwide, Sisecam successfully emerged from the shadows of uncertainty with its effective cost and inventory optimization-based management approach. At Sisecam, we are steadily advancing toward our goal of becoming one of the world’s top three players in our core business lines. We made prudent investment decisions to remove the obstacles facing the supply processes of our business lines. Sisecam is moving forward on…