Sisecam Chairman Cavaliere Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kirman is Elected “The Glass Person o… – Press Release

ISTANBUL, Turkey, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sisecam’s Chairman and Executive Member of the Board Cavaliere Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kirman has been honored for his long-term valuable contributions to the glass industry and elected The Glass Person of the year 2023 by the Phoenix Award Committee. Outstanding personalities in the glass industry have been awarded with the Phoenix since 1971.



Prof. Dr. Kirman: Serving the glass industry is a way of serving humanity

“Glass is a miraculous material that has no substitute. With a history of 5000 years, glass has always been the most valuable material for civilizations. From this perspective serving the glass industry is a great way of serving humanity. It is the most sustainable solution for mitigating risks, and it promises a brighter future. I am very honored to be awarded one of the most prestigious awards of the glass industry,” Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kirman said.

Phoenix Award Committee Chairman Lincoln Brown explained that “It is the purpose of the Phoenix Award Committee to select, each year, a person now living, who has been active in and has made significant and major contributions to the glass industry. This may be in the field of science, production or education relating to glass, and shall include glass containers, fiberglass, scientific glass, flat glass, tableware, art glass and electronic glass.” Chairman Brown further explained that Prof. Dr. Kirman had been elected for his relentless engagement not only for Sisecam but furthermore for the International Committee of Glass (ICG) together with Prof. Alicia Duran, another strong contributor for the “International Year of Glass 2022” by the United Nations.

The award-giving ceremony will be held in Italy

Early April the Chairman of the Phoenix Award Committee Mr. Lincoln Brown personally visited Sisecam Headquarters to announce that Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kirman had been unanimously elected by the Phoenix Award Committee to be the “Glass Person of the Year 2023.” Prof. Dr….