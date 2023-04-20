Sisu Pharma Welcomes Renowned Prostate Cancer Drug Developer Professor Michael J… – Press Release

Sisu Pharma, a biotech company exploiting cellular stress to treat therapy-resistant cancers by directly targeting the previously undruggable transcription factor HSF1, is delighted to announce that Professor Michael Jung has joined its Scientific Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Sisu Pharma, a biotech company exploiting cellular stress to treat therapy-resistant cancers, is delighted to announce that Professor Michael Jung has joined its Scientific Advisory Board. A highly accomplished scientist and scholar, Professor Jung brings a wealth of experience in medicinal chemistry and drug discovery to the Sisu team, with a particular focus on prostate cancer drug development. He is the inventor of both Xtandi and Erleada, FDA approved small molecule therapies that revolutionized the treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer, an especially lethal form of the disease.

“I am excited to be part of Sisu Pharma’s Scientific Advisory Board and to collaborate with their talented team,” said Professor Jung. As a member of the Scientific Advisory Board, Professor Jung will provide strategic guidance and counsel to Sisu Pharma’s research and development team. He will work closely with the company’s scientists and executives to advance Sisu’s mission of developing HSF1 degraders to treat therapy-resistant cancers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Professor Jung to our Scientific Advisory Board”, said Sean O’Brien, CEO of Sisu Pharma. “Mike Jung’s phenomenal experience and track record in medicinal chemistry and prostate cancer drug development is second to none and will be an enormous asset to Sisu. His endorsement of our science is highly motivating and Mike’s knowledge and expertise will help us accelerate the development of our HSF1 degraders.”

Professor Jung is the Walter and Shirley Wang Chair of Medicinal Drug Discovery in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), a member of the National…