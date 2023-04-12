Six issues we discovered from Elon Musk interview

Elon Musk has defended how he runs Twitter in a rare and wide-ranging interview with the BBC.
The world’s second richest man was questioned for nearly an hour by the BBC’s technology correspondent James Clayton at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco.
Here are six things we learned.
1. He denies hate speech on Twitter has spiked
Mr Musk refused to accept there was more hateful content on the platform since he took over.
Speaking to the BBC earlier this year, some Twitter insiders have argued that the company is no longer able to protect users from trolling, state-coordinated disinformation and child sexual exploitation, following lay-offs and changes under owner Mr Musk.
In March, Twitter said it removed 400,000 accounts in one month alone to help “make Twitter safer”.
In order to assess Mr Musk’s claims fully you’d need…