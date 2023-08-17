Six Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne Attorneys Earn Recognition in 2024 Edition of The … – Press Release

Recognition places JLC attorneys among the top practicing attorneys in the country

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Six Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne attorneys have been recognized in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. Best Lawyers is widely regarded as the definitive guide to excellence in the legal industry.

2024 marks the fourth consecutive year firm partners Kevin Jordan, Walter Lynch and Michael Cancienne have been recognized by Best Lawyers. Mr. Jordan and Mr. Cancienne are honored for their expertise in commercial litigation, and Mr. Lynch is recognized as a leading personal injury defense lawyer. Firm Of Counsel Susan K. Thomas was also named to the Best Lawyers listing for commercial litigation.

Two Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne attorneys have also been named to the list of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, which recognizes professional excellence in attorneys who have been in legal practice for five to nine years. Partner Caroline Carter and trial associate Jeb Golinkin were each named to the listing for their work in commercial litigation.

“Our focus as a firm day in and day out is working for our clients. Nothing is more important than that,” said Mr. Jordan. “It is really an honor to be recognized for that work and even more special that the recognition comes from our peers.”

Best Lawyers honorees are selected through peer reviews and a rigorous vetting process. To earn recognition, Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne attorneys received votes from current Best Lawyers in the same practice areas in the same geographic region. More than 13.7 million votes nationwide were analyzed for the 2024 edition. To read more about Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne’s Best Lawyers honorees, visit: https://www.bestlawyers.com/firms/jordan-lynch-cancienne-pllc/82206/US.

Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC is a Houston-based civil trial law firm whose lawyers have a proven courtroom track record in high-stakes litigation nationwide. They represent…