Six Nations 2023: Deadline day arrives for Wales v England match in Cardiff

Wales are winless in the 2023 Six Nations

The decision on whether Wales’ Six Nations match against England goes ahead has reached the deadline day of 22 February set by Welsh players.

Saturday’s game is in doubt with Wales players threatening not to play because of a dispute with Welsh rugby bosses over contracts.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland had said he was hopeful the matter would be resolved on Tuesday despite delaying naming his team.

A resolution has yet to materialise.

This takes matters into the deadline day the Wales players have set of Wednesday for the issues to be resolved.

Six Nations 2023: Wales players strike threat ‘genuine’ – Gatland

Gatland revealed a training session on Tuesday afternoon had been cancelled so players could continue negotiations and said the threat from the national squad not to play against England was genuine.

There will now be meetings on Wednesday between the players and the Professional Rugby Board (PRB), which runs the professional game in Wales…