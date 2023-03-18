Six Nations 2023: Eire 29-16 England – Irish seal Grand Slam in Dublin

Ireland (10) 29 Tries: Sheehan 2, Henshaw, Herring Cons: Sexton 3 Pen: Sexton England (6) 16 Try: George Con: Farrell Pens: Farrell 3

Ireland won their fourth Grand Slam as they wore down 14-man England in a tense Six Nations finale in Dublin.

Two early Owen Farrell penalties put England ahead before Ireland hit back with a well-worked Dan Sheehan try.

England’s hopes of an upset were dashed when Freddie Steward was sent off just before half-time.

Robbie Henshaw and Rob Herring tries either side of Sheehan’s second of the game ensured Ireland’s first Grand Slam in five years, and first won in Dublin.

England, much improved from their humiliating defeat by France at Twickenham last week, scored a deserved second-half try through Jamie George, but were unable to pull off a major upset and ruin Ireland’s big day.

Despite being tested by a resilient English side, Ireland – as they have so often done under Andy Farrell – found a way to win as they gave talismanic captain Johnny Sexton the…