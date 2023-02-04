Six Nations 2023: England 23-29 Scotland – Very good Scots retain Calcutta Cup at Twickenham

England: (13) 23 Tries: Malins 2, Genge; Pens: Farrell 2; Con: Farrell Scotland: (12) 29 Tries: Jones, Van der Merwe 2, White; Pen: Russell; Cons: Russell 3

Duhan van der Merwe’s late try gave Scotland back-to-back wins at Twickenham for the first time, turning Calcutta Cup history on its head with a stunning Six Nations victory against a spirited England.

After Huw Jones and Max Malins traded scores, Duhan van der Merwe scored an individual try that will go down in Six Nations history to take Scotland ahead again.

England stayed patient and were rewarded as Malins finished off a well-worked team try before Owen Farrell’s penalty put them one point up at half-time.

Ben White kept Scotland within one after Ellis Genge’s try, before Farrell and Scotland fly-half Finn Russell traded penalties to leave the score at 23-22 with 10 minutes left.

A sensational Scottish attack followed, allowing Van der Merwe to score another and make Scottish wins at Twickenham almost as regular as Glastonbury after…