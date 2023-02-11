Six Nations 2023: Scotland 35-7 Wales – Townsend’s males earn bonus level

Scotland 35 (13) Try: Turner, Steyn 2, Kinghorn, M Fagerson Cons: Russell 2 Pens: Russell 2 Wales 7 (7) Try: Owens Cons: Biggar

A Finn Russell-inspired Scotland earned a record home win against Wales to continue a stunning start to their Six Nations.

Two Russell penalties and a converted George Turner try saw Gregor Townsend’s side race into a 13-0 lead, before Wales hit back through Ken Owens.

Kyle Steyn crossed twice in the second half, before Blair Kinghorn’s superb score and Matt Fagerson’s late try guaranteed Scotland end their Warren Gatland hoodoo.

Wales had their chances to score in the opening half, but failed to take advantage of all their possession and all their territory. And how they suffered for it. This wasn’t just an end to Warren Gatland’s dominance over Scotland going back 11 Tests, it was an utter deconstruction, principally in a second half where Scotland attacked in devastating wave after devastating wave.

They took a while to find their ruthlessness, but once they…