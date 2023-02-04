Six Nations 2023: Wales 10-34 Eire – Warren Gatland’s return spoiled by scientific guests

Caelan Doris crossed for Ireland’s first try

Wales (3) 10 Tries: L Williams Cons: Biggar Pens: Biggar Ireland (27) 34 Tries: Doris, Ryan, Lowe, Van der Flier Cons : Sexton 3, R Byrne Pens: Sexton 2

Warren Gatland’s return was spoiled by Ireland as the world’s number one side humbled Wales in the opening Six Nations match in Cardiff.

Ireland’s storming start saw tries from Caelan Doris, James Ryan and James Lowe and 12 points from Johnny Sexton establish a 27-3 half-time lead.

Wales improved in the second half and responded with a Liam Williams try.

But it was Ireland who completed the scoring with a bonus-point try for flanker Josh van der Flier.

That put the gloss on Ireland’s first Six Nations victory in Cardiff for 10 years as Andy Farrell’s side took another step in the right direction as they target Six Nations and World Cup success in 2023.

Gatland, who was brought back as Wales coach to replace fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac, will now know the size of his task in a World Cup year.