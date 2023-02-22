Six Nations 2023: Wales will play match towards England regardless of menace of strike motion

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 26 February and later on demand.

Wales’ Six Nations match against England will go ahead after the Welsh players decided against strike action.

Saturday’s game in Cardiff was in doubt with players threatening not to turn up because of a dispute with Welsh rugby bosses over contracts.

On Tuesday, Wales head coach Warren Gatland had said he was confident the matter would be resolved despite delaying naming his side and cancelling training.

Gatland now names his side on Thursday.

Had the game been called off it would have cost the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) almost £10m.

Gatland revealed a training session on Tuesday afternoon had been cancelled so players could continue…