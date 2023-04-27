SKF First-quarter report 2023: Strong organic sales and positive margin trend – Press Release

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —

Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO:

“Review of the first quarter

I’m pleased to report a solid quarter with strong organic sales growth and a record high adjusted operating profit for a first quarter.

In the period, we delivered an organic sales growth of more than 10%, with continued robust demand across all our regions. Most of our targeted high-growth segments contributed with double-digit growth, e.g. railway, renewable energy and aero­space.

The adjusted operating profit improved to SEK 3,478 million (3,058), with an adjusted operating margin of 13.1% (13.3%). Through active and ongoing portfolio management and pricing activities, we have been able to offset cost inflation in the quarter.

Our Industrial business saw strong demand across all regions and most segments, with an especially high demand in India & Southeast Asia. In Europe, Middle East & Africa, price/mix was the main contributor to the overall sales growth. In China & Northeast Asia, demand bounced back in many industries, e.g. wind and industrial distribution. All in all, organic growth came in at 9.5%. The Industrial business, also delivered a robust result of SEK 3,208 million (2,775), with an adjusted operating margin of 16.9% (16.8%). It’s very satisfactory to note that all business areas improved their underlying profitability in the quarter, both sequentially and versus the same quarter last year.

Our Automotive business delivered an organic growth of 11.9% and an adjusted operating margin of 3.6% (4.4%). Despite the profitability comparison to last year, it is encouraging to see that the underlying business performance is on a positive trajectory as we progress our ongoing portfolio shift and emphasis on electrical vehicles. Also in this quarter, we have several new customer wins supporting our strategic re-positioning.

Our focus on improving cash efficiency is continuing to show results, with net cash flow from operations exceeding SEK 2.7…