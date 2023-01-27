Skims faucets ‘White Lotus’ breakout stars Simona Tabasco and Bea Grannò for brand new marketing campaign

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

Scheming “White Lotus” besties Mia and Lucia have moved onto their next gig: a Skims fashion campaign.

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and apparel brand has tapped Italian actors and real-life friends Simona Tabasco and Bea Grannò to model limited-edition bras and underwear from its forthcoming Valentine’s Day Shop.

Kardashian shared the news on January 23, posting to Instagram: “I watched ‘The White Lotus’ and had to have my girls!'”

The campaign’s photographs, shot by the artist Donna Trope, show the Naples-based actors in a series of pink and black lingerie sets. In an accompanying video, Tabasco eyes the camera and whispers in Grannò’s ear, both of them laughing.

The shoot marks the first global campaign for the dynamic duo, who played supporting roles as endlessly charming and sly escorts in the second season of the HBO anthology show. Their characters become thorns in the sides of the titular White Lotus resort’s guests as they look for people to…