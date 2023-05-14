Sky Harbour Group Corporation Announces its 2023 Q1 Financial Results, Update on… – Press Release

Sky Harbour Group Corporation SKYH SKYH WS))) (“SHG” or the “Company”), an aviation infrastructure company building the first nationwide network of Home-Basing Solutions for business aircraft, announced the release of its 2023 1st quarter Financial Results in Form 10-Q. Please see the following link to access the filing:

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001823587/000143774923014229/ysac20230331_10q.htm

Highlights of the results and other recent events are:

Q1 2023 Revenues increased 179% as compared to Q1 2022 and 82% compared to Q4 2022

S,G&A expenses decreased 23% compared to Q1 2022

Strong liquidity and capital resources as of March 31, 2023, including cash, restricted cash, and US Treasury investments of over $165 million

Closed the Project Modification and recapitalization of wholly owned Sky Harbour Capital, with a significant increase in the already robust projected debt service coverage of the Series 2021 Bonds 1

New executed hangar tenant lease rents reach record mid-$40s per square foot

Houston, Nashville and Miami facilities are 94%, 64% and 67% leased, respectively, as of May 12, 2023. Full occupancy projected to be reached by end of Q3 2023.

On May 12, 2023, the Company exercised its option to acquire a controlling stake in Overflow LP, owner of Rapidbuilt Inc. (“RapidBuilt”), a Texas based manufacturer of pre-engineered metal buildings (PEMB). The Company previously executed a strategic supply agreement with RapidBuilt in July 2022 to guarantee production capacity and achieve optimum manufacturing margin for its hangar construction projects. With the closing of this acquisition, the Company believes that the vertical integration will enable it to deliver hangar buildings to each of the Company’s development sites in shorter timeframes, reducing the overall construction cost and duration of each of its projects. The Company paid nominal consideration for its initial 51% equity stake and agreed to assume its…