SkyPoint Cloud Launches Generative AI Solution to Elevate Care Standards in Seni… – Press Release

SkyPoint’s Enterprise AI SaaS product is the senior living industry’s first solution enabling staff and operators to “chat with their data” grounded in context. The platform uses an industry-specific large language model (LLM), internal knowledge graph, and a ChatGPT plugin to elevate care standards, streamline operations, and uplift staff morale by providing quick access to accurate, reliable data. By integrating diverse data sets and leveraging conversational AI, SkyPoint is set to revolutionize decision-making for senior living operators, and optimize experiences across the continuum of care.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — SkyPoint Cloud proudly launches the senior living industry’s first Enterprise AI SaaS product focused on enabling organizations to leverage generative AI to optimize efficiency and productivity. SkyPoint AI intends to elevate the standard of care provided in senior living facilities, enhance operational efficiency, and improve staff satisfaction by eliminating mundane repetitive tasks.

At SkyPoint, we believe that a strong data culture is essential for organizations to thrive in the age of AI. Our AI platform is designed to democratize data access, enhance productivity, and drive optimal outcomes in industries like senior living and value-based care.

SkyPoint’s Enterprise AI solution integrates diverse sets of data – financial, clinical, resident engagement, operational, and unstructured files – to enable secure and accurate generative AI capabilities to senior living operators. Adhering to stringent HIPAA and SOC 2 Type 2 standards, the solution is positioned as the “ChatGPT for all your senior living data.”

Using OpenAI’s advanced GPT-4 technology — an industry-specific large language model (LLM) trained for the senior living industry — SkyPoint’s proprietary AI orchestration architecture utilizes a learning human feedback (RLHF) loop for accurate and fast responses. Users can pose any question to SkyPoint AI about…