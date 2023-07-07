SkyView Atlanta Observation Wheel Celebrates 10 Years in Downtown Atlanta with J… – Press Release

ATLANTA, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SkyView Partners, the owner and operator of the SkyView Atlanta Observation Wheel, is inviting the Atlanta community to celebrate the SkyView Wheel’s 10-year anniversary at a downtown birthday party. Birthday event activities, including entertainment, prizes, face painting, balloon artists, hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, magicians, caricature and more, are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, on the Wheel property.



To the delight of the Atlanta community and out-of-town visitors, the SkyView Atlanta Observation Wheel took its first turn on July 16, 2013. For the past 10 years, millions of visitors have enjoyed the breathtaking panoramic views of downtown Atlanta and the surrounding metropolitan area.

“SkyView Atlanta has been an iconic fixture in downtown Atlanta for the past 10 years, and we are pleased to be celebrating this important anniversary with the Atlanta community,” said Al Mers, managing partner of SkyView Partners. “Throughout the years, we have continuously felt the support and love from Atlantans and tourists alike, and we remain committed to providing a quality attraction for all to enjoy for many more years.”

In honor of the 10-year anniversary, SkyView Partners has invested $1 million in SkyView Wheel improvements and upgrades to the surrounding property. A SkyView Atlanta entry sign now welcomes visitors along with new landscaping, lighting and furniture. Wheel enhancements include an updated light show, paint and new air conditioning systems in the gondolas. Other upgrades include security improvements with new camera systems and the hiring of off-duty police officers. Food vendor Philly G Steaks and the new SkyBar have been added to offer delicious food and drinks.

A new, site-specific sculpture for the SkyView Atlanta property is being designed by Emily Baker, Assistant Professor of Sculpture at the Earnest G. Welch School of Art and Design at Georgia State University, along…