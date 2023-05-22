Sleeving Machines Market is set to hit US$ 4.1 Billion by 2033 on growing Demand… – Press Release

NEWARK, Del, May 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2023, the sleeving machines market is estimated to generate revenues worth US$ 2.9 Billion. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2033. The sleeving machines market is driven by several factors, including automated processes and 360° branding with HD-quality images that can also display essential product information.



Sleeving machines can be used for a wide range of substrate products, including bottles, jars, and cans. They can also be used for other types of containers that come in various materials, as well as shapes and sizes.

The high versatility of applications renders sleeve packaging an appealing option for consumers who manufacture multiple products. This type of packaging is also ideal for those who require a packaging or labeling solution that can be applied to different packaging types.

New machines can make use of materials that offer protection from external factors such as moisture, light, and oxygen. They can help to deliver extra protection to the contents and prevent them from spoiling.

They can help preserve the quality and freshness of the product, particularly for food, beverage, and pharmaceutical products. An increasing number of machines are also being designed to utilize more sustainable films. They possess recyclable or renewable materials, which are further expected to provide a greener aspect to the market.

Stretch sleeve labeling machines are anticipated to gain high popularity in the global market. These machines utilize an unorthodox approach to apply labels to products.

Instead of using heat to shrink a sleeve label, stretch labeling machines stretch a label to conform to the shape of the product. This creates a high-quality label that…