Slingshot Aerospace Hires Former Spaceport Cornwall Head Melissa Quinn and Forme… – Press Release

Melissa Quinn will be General Manager of Seradata, a Slingshot Aerospace company, following Tim Fuller’s retirement on July 1, 2023

Slingshot Aerospace, the space data and tracking company dedicated to improving spaceflight safety and optimizing orbital operations, has announced two renowned space industry executives to its leadership team. Former Head of Spaceport Cornwall, Melissa Quinn, has joined Slingshot Seradata on June 1, 2023 and will succeed Tim Fuller as General Manager when he retires on July 1, 2023. On June 12th, former NASA Office of Inspector General attorney-adviser and Axiom Space Associate General Counsel, Megan Sieffert, will join Slingshot as General Counsel.

Melissa Quinn, General Manager of Slingshot Seradata

Quinn brings a wealth of space operations experience and a deep understanding of the industry to her new role at Slingshot Aerospace. As General Manager of Seradata, Quinn will drive the company’s global expansion and amplify the combined offerings of Seradata and Slingshot, building on the foundation established by Slingshot’s strategic acquisition of Seradata in June 2022. Seradata is Slingshot Aerospace’s industry-leading launch and satellite database which tracks every launch dating back to Sputnik and empowers organizations with comprehensive and actionable insights. Throughout her career, Quinn has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a remarkable ability to navigate the evolving landscape of the space industry. Her contributions at Spaceport Cornwall were instrumental in advancing the development of the UK space industry resulting in conducting the country’s first launch this year.

“Melissa’s pioneering work in establishing the UK’s first spaceport, coupled with her passion for space, purpose-driven leadership, aerospace expertise, and strong business acumen, make her an invaluable addition to our team. Her dedication to advancing women in tech further aligns with our values and mission. I’m excited about the…