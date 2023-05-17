Slurping Spaghetti and different meals picture contest winners

The Candy Man, by UK photographer Jon Enoch, has won the overall prize at the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year competition this year.
The photograph was taken in the streets of Mumbai and is part of a wider series of images of the sellers who display the candy in a variety of ways in the hope of attracting a buyer.
“I’m ecstatic to receive this award, it’s a real honour to get this recognition in such a prestigious competition laden with wonderful imagery,” says Enoch.
“The winning image was part of a personal project – a huge amount of time and thought went into capturing it so it’s great to be recognised by such an esteemed panel of judges. Ever since I first saw the candy floss sellers I was drawn to the shapes, colours and juxtaposition of the candy and the urban environment.”
Here are some of the competition category winners, with descriptions by the photographers.
Bring Home the Harvest category: In the Storm by Khanh Phan Thi, Vietnam