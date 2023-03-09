SM Leisure deal: A takeover battle for the way forward for Okay-pop is raging



Hong Kong/Seoul

CNN

—



Kakao, one of South Korea’s top internet giants, has doubled down on its quest to take control of SM Entertainment, the iconic K-pop music agency.

The tech firm announced Tuesday that it would seek to buy up to 35% of the music label, just days after a previous share sale between the two parties was blocked by a Korean court. If successful, it would own about 40% of the company.

Kakao and its entertainment unit have launched a tender offer totaling approximately 1.25 trillion Korean won ($962 million), according to a regulatory filing. It plans to offer SM shareholders 150,000 won ($115) per share. That would be a significant premium to what they were offered just last week by HYBE, another Korean music agency best known for its representation of superstar boy band BTS.

If successful, it would also make Kakao SM’s biggest shareholder, a position…