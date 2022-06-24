Small banks in China are working into bother. Savers may lose all the pieces





The 45-year-old entrepreneur asked us to call him Peter for security reasons. He’s from the eastern city of Wenzhou and is just one of thousands of depositors who have been fighting to recover their savings from at least six banks in rural provinces in central China.

“I’m close to having a nervous breakdown. I can’t sleep,” Peter told CNN Business.

When he tried to access his accounts online, a statement would pop up on the homepage informing him that the website was under maintenance and services would be unavailable for a while, Peter told CNN Business. Two months later, those services have not been restored.

In China, local banks are only permitted to obtain deposits from their home customer base, but authorities say that “third-party platforms” were used to acquire funds from depositors outside the region. In Peter’s case, for example, his hometown is over 700 miles away from the banks in Henan. The national banking regulator has accused a major shareholder of the four banks of…