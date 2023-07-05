Small Pharma Announces Management Team Change – Small Pharma (OTC:DMTTF) – Press Release

LONDON, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Small Pharma Inc. DMT DMTTF (the “Company” or “Small Pharma“), a biotechnology company focused on short-acting psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions, today announces that Mr. Peter Rands, co-founder, Chief Innovation & Intellectual Property Officer and former Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has left his positions as an executive officer and director of the Company and its subsidiaries, effective as of July 1, 2023.



Mr. Rands commented: “I started Small Pharma with a vision to create innovative pharmaceutical products based on known compounds that could be transformative for people suffering from mental health disorders. In the past eight years, we have made great strides towards achieving that vision. I am immensely proud of the Small Pharma team of scientists and innovators whom I have had the privilege of working alongside, and who have made this progress possible.”

Mr. Rands founded Small Pharma in 2015, building the team and infrastructure to enable significant clinical milestones, including the achievement of the first placebo-controlled proof-of-concept results for N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT“) in patients with Major Depressive Disorder. During his tenure as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Rands led the Company to a successful go-public transaction on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“), alongside a concurrent $58 million equity financing. Mr. Rands also spearheaded the development of a robust and multi-layered Intellectual Property (“IP“) portfolio to protect the Company’s preclinical and clinical candidates.

Following Mr. Rands’ departure from his role as Chief Innovation & Intellectual Property Officer, Emma Hodge, the Company’s current Head of Intellectual Property, will lead IP development and strategy. Ms. Hodge, who joined Small Pharma in 2021, is a qualified patent attorney, with over 20 years’ experience specializing in the pharmaceutical industry, having spent the majority of…