Small Satellite Market (Payload, Vertical) – Reach $11.77Bn by 2028 at 24.7% CAG… – Press Release

By
Benzinga
-


Pune, India, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Small Satellite Market Size Report, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, Payload, Vertical and Geography”, the global small satellite market is expected to grow from US$ 3.13 Billion in 2022 to US$ 11.77 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPAD00002266/

Small Satellite Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details
Market Size Value in USD 3.13 Billion in 2022
Market Size Value by USD 11.77 Billion by 2028
Growth rate CAGR of 24.7% from 2022 to 2028
Forecast Period 2022-2028
Base Year 2022
No. of Pages 211
No. of Tables 107
No. of Charts & Figures 90
Historical data available Yes
Segments covered Type, Payload, Application, and Vertical
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Companies Covered Dauria Aerospace, GomSpace Group AB, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Sierra Nevada Corportation, Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd, Swarm Technologies Inc, Thales SA, Tyvak International SRL.

Browse key market insights spread across 211 pages with 107 list of tables & 90 list of figures from the report, “Small Satellite Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type [Nanosatellite (1 to 10 Kg) and Microsatellite (10 to 150 Kg)], Application [Automatic Identification System (AIS), Transmitter, Imaging Devices, and Others], Payload (Earth Observation, Communication and…



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR