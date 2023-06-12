Small Satellite Market (Payload, Vertical) – Reach $11.77Bn by 2028 at 24.7% CAG… – Press Release

Pune, India, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Small Satellite Market Size Report, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, Payload, Vertical and Geography”, the global small satellite market is expected to grow from US$ 3.13 Billion in 2022 to US$ 11.77 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Small Satellite Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 3.13 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 11.77 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 24.7% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 211 No. of Tables 107 No. of Charts & Figures 90 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Payload, Application, and Vertical Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Dauria Aerospace, GomSpace Group AB, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Sierra Nevada Corportation, Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd, Swarm Technologies Inc, Thales SA, Tyvak International SRL.

Browse key market insights spread across 211 pages with 107 list of tables & 90 list of figures from the report, "Small Satellite Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type [Nanosatellite (1 to 10 Kg) and Microsatellite (10 to 150 Kg)], Application [Automatic Identification System (AIS), Transmitter, Imaging Devices, and Others], Payload (Earth Observation, Communication