Smart Ceiling Fans Market is Anticipated to Hold a Value worth US$ 797.8 Million… – Press Release

Transparency Market Research Inc. – The value of the smart ceiling fan market was estimated to be a staggering US$ 494.7 million in 2022. By 2031, the market is estimated to reach US$ 797.8 million, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.



The use of smart fans is particularly beneficial in areas where the weather is hot for a long time. Compared to traditional AC motors, Smart fans have DC motors that supply up to 75% more power. Furthermore, many contemporary ceiling fans include LED light kits that consume less energy while delivering more lumens than traditional bulbs. Smart fans also come with timers and schedules, making them convenient to operate.

There are smart fans available for indoors and outdoors, depending on individual needs. Fans these days come with LED light kits to set the perfect ambiance and offer infinite lighting configurations. Smart fans connect using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, unlike typical ceiling fans that use a pull cable or wiring inside the wall.

Fans with smart capabilities can be controlled through a mobile app, allowing them to be controlled remotely. The government’s energy-efficient fan initiatives in India will likely increase demand in the future. For instance, the Power Ministry has announced its plans to deploy 10 million energy efficiency fans through its joint venture Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL).

Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri are all compatible with smart fans and Smart home devices. Sensor technology advancements and growth will likely lead to an expansion of the market in the future. Fans of the modern era are equipped with convenient remote controls, which allow for easy operation without the need for outdated pull chains.

Market Snapshot: