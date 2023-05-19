Smart for Life Announces Closing of $1.58 Million Registered Direct Offering Pr… – Press Release

MIAMI, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a high growth global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering for the purchase and sale of 584,892 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents) at a purchase price of $2.71 per share of common stock priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. In addition, in a concurrent private placement, the Company issued unregistered common stock purchase warrants (the “Warrants”). The Warrants to purchase up to 584,892 shares of common stock have an exercise price of $2.59 per share and are immediately exercisable for a period of five and one-half years following issuance.



H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offerings.

The gross proceeds to the Company from these offerings were approximately $1.58 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from these offerings for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock (and common stock equivalents) described above were offered by the Company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-271052) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on April 10, 2023. The offering of the shares of common stock (and common stock equivalents) were made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering was filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained on the SEC’s website at