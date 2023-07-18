Smart Healthcare Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.46% from 2021 to 2026|Abbott Labo… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The smart health market size is estimated to grow by USD 96.25 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.46%, according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Abbott Laboratories, Alphabet Inc., Altera Digital Health Inc, Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Microsoft Corp., Olympus Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, and Zebra Technologies Corp. and among others. Download a Sample Report Now!

Smart Healthcare Market Insights –

Vendors : 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories, Alphabet Inc., Altera Digital Health Inc, Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Microsoft Corp., Olympus Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, and Zebra Technologies Corp. and among others.

: 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories, Alphabet Inc., Altera Digital Health Inc, Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Microsoft Corp., Olympus Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, and Zebra Technologies Corp. and among others. Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Solution (telemedicine, MHealth, EHR, smart pills, and others), Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

To understand more about the smart healthcare market, request a sample report

Major Drivers – The…