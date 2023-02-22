NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Technavio, the global smart kitchen appliance market size is estimated to grow by USD 13,293.08 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 32% of the market’s growth during the forecast period. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the smart kitchen appliance market was valued at USD 8,459.53 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Smart kitchen appliance market – Five forces

The global smart kitchen appliance market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Smart kitchen appliance market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market’s adoption lifecycle, from the innovator’s stage to the laggard’s stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Smart kitchen appliance market – Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (smart large cooking appliance, smart refrigerator, smart small cooking appliance, and smart dishwasher) and distribution channel (offline and online).