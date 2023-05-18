Smart Sports Equipment Market Size to grow by USD 19,159.7 million from 2022 to … – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The smart sports equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 19,159.7 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.12%. North America is estimated to account for 35% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the largest consumers of smart sporting goods in this region. Several sports organizations, federations, and sports clubs highlight the use of IoT technology and connected devices such as smart basketballs, smart soccer balls, and smart golfers. The rising demand for digitized sports devices, such as Wilson X-connected football and various sports analytics platforms from the US sports industry, is a key driver of the market. Hence, such factors drive regional growth during the forecast period.

For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027) – View a Sample report

Vendor Landscape

The smart sports equipment market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products –The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now and take the first step towards improving your business strategy

Smart Sports Equipment Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

One of the major factors driving the growth in the smart sports equipment market is the increased emphasis on the Internet of Things. Smart sports equipment plays a pivotal role to collect various strands of data, including player performance, player health level, and various other vital information using various equipment such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, as well as connected football and connected…