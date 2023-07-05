Smart TV Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.81% from 2022 to 2027|APAC is estimated … – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The smart tv market is set to grow by USD 69.33 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 10.81% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growing prominence of online sales is a key factor driving market growth. The consumer shift toward online purchase platforms is increasing the sales of smart tv. Furthermore, many manufacturing vendors, such as LG, Apple, and Samsung are offering a wide range of smart TV models through their company websites. The price discounts offered by manufacturers and third-party retailers are encouraging customers to do online shopping. The advantages of online purchasing are quick shipping services, easy comparison of product features, and large online product diversity are also key factors for the growth of the smart tv market. Hence, these factors are expected to boost the development of the market during the forecast period. –Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

The smart tv market covers the following areas:

Smart TV Market Sizing

Smart TV Market Forecast

Smart TV Market Analysis

Smart TV Market 2023-2027 – Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Rising demand for smart TV in emerging countries is a major trend shaping the market. The rising popularity of smart tv in emerging countries in the APAC region, such as India and the Philippines, along with other Southeast APAC countries, such as Hong Kong and Thailand. The key factors driving the growth in these countries are High internet penetration and a steady rise in per capita income. For example, in December 2021, Xiaomi, under its brand Redmi, launched the smart TV model Redmi TV X 75-inch in China. Hence, these factors in emerging countries are expected to drive market…