SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCQB:SMKG) Has Successfully Integrated Facili… – Press Release

The Platforms Include:

Phase 1: Axepay , Granularchain, Genorocity , QR.Guru, MTickets Events

Phase 2: Originatorx, NFT Limited Series With Chatbot AI “ABotsLife CRM” for Subscription Models for Embedded Payments as Completed and Ready-to-Launch Solutions



NEW YORK, NY, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – The company SMKG highlights its technology portfolio of Paytech, Fintech and Blockchain solutions for Cloud, Mobility and E-commerce. The current integration with FacilitaPay makes it possible to cater to multi-industry segments, with a payments solution implementation which further confirms the company’s futuristic approach in developing market ready solutions. Our recent collaboration with FacilitaPay has enabled our platforms with the ability to offer payment services across the Latin America (LATAM) region for Banks and Enterprises to do seamless transactions through a secured network.

In the Latin American market, domestic credit and debit cards have become increasingly popular as a means of payment. They are convenient, secure and widely accepted by merchants across the region. The availability of domestic credit and debit cards has enabled more purchasing power for the population in each country. This is mostly due to the fact that paying for a product or service in monthly instalments greatly increases the purchasing power of the general population. The popularity of domestic credit and debit cards in LATAM has opened up new opportunities for individuals and businesses and has helped to drive the region’s economic growth. With FacilitaPay as a local partner, merchants can accept both international and domestic cards, increasing the addressable market and the approval rates.

SERVICES & ACCEPTABLE PAYMENT TYPES:

Our collaboration includes payment services offered for Marketplace, E-Commerce, Embedded payment solution for existing infrastructures, and FX transactions. The integration provides Payment and a Bank as a Service (BaaS)…