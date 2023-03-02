Smartsheet Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of World’s Most Innovative Compan… – Press Release

Collaborative Work Management leader among top-ranked in Enterprise category

Smartsheet SMAR, the enterprise platform for modern work management, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. Ranking in the top ten of the Enterprise category, Smartsheet is recognized for creating a unified digital workplace, giving customers one place to share and analyze notes, brand images, and data, allowing them to drive meaningful change.

Smartsheet is named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list for 2023, ranking in the top ten of the Enterprise category. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The World’s Most Innovative Companies list provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy. This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world.

“At Smartsheet, we believe that how work gets done has become as important as when or where work gets done. Companies that innovate around the how will have an outsized advantage,” said Mark Mader, CEO, Smartsheet. “We are honored to be among Fast Company‘s most innovative companies in the world, which recognizes our strides in empowering our enterprise customers to unlock latent potential and drive meaningful change.”

Innovative Strides for Enterprises

Smartsheet transforms work by empowering teams to work in harmony to reach a shared purpose. Whether through modern project and portfolio management, marketing and creative management, or strategic transformation initiatives, organizations can move faster and drive innovation–at scale.

The company was recognized by Fast Company for recent innovations…