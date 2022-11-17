SMEStreet and World University of Leadership & Management Join Hands for Bringin… – Press Release

New Delhi/Dubai, Nov 17, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – In order to elevate the relationship between academia and industry, SMEStreet Foundation and the World University of Leadership & Management, France have collaborated. This collaboration is expected to highlight Indian entrepreneurial and social leaders so that their professional experience can become a benchmark at a global level.

India’s success story is becoming stronger and stronger at the global level. The importance of Indian-origin entrepreneurs and professionals have become visible at almost every level. On such backdrop, MSMEs and Startups from India are also becoming well-acknowledged globally.

“With this collaboration, we aim to provide a credible global platform for India’s entrepreneurial and professional leadership.” We will work closely with the World University of Leadership & Management (WULM) for providing success stories which possess the potential of motivating their peers in their respective professional fields. Whether business leaders, entrepreneurs, social entrepreneurs or professionals, India is producing great potential that can make it’s impact at a global level. “We at SMEStreet are excited with this collaboration to provide and facilitate such level of knowledge sharing,” says Dr Faiz Askari, Secretary General, SMEStreet Foundation.

“We are very excited and happy to collaborate with SMEStreet, as this gives us access to the potential network of Indian philanthropists and professionals who can become a success story at a global level,” says Dr. Randi W Ward, Chancellor of World University of Leadership & Management (WULM), France.

Dr. Diwakar Aryal, CEO of, WULM commented, “This collaboration is considered to bring very important synergy for academia and industry. With SMEStreet’s networking and expertise and WULM’s academic expertise, we wish to create an efficient pathway of recognition for professionals. This will create success stories influential and approachable for those who wish…