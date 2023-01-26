Smile Digital Health Closes $30 Million in Series B Funding to Progress Innovati… – Press Release

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smile CDR Inc. (doing business as Smile Digital Health) (“Smile“), a leading FHIR® health data fabric (HDF) and exchange solutions provider, announced the closing of approximately $30 million in Series B growth capital led by existing investors including UPMC Enterprises.

Smile’s HDF platform uses industry-leading HDF architecture and ONC-compliant, event-driven FHIR APIs to allow healthcare providers, payers and IT vendors to build secure, composable and scalable data infrastructures. Smile offers a suite of health data, clinical reasoning and marketplace utilities that can support ecosystem-wide data innovation and digital modernization efforts to accelerate healthcare innovation, improve quality of patient care journeys, boost operational efficiencies and reduce costs using intelligent automation implementation strategies.

“Our vision for better global health becomes more achievable when we focus on the inherent value of finding innovative ways to efficiently share and use data. Smile Digital Health has seen significant growth in our platform because it does just this. With transformative solutions that can meet companies’ specific needs, we are preparing healthcare providers, payers, researchers and life sciences organizations for a connected future that transcends the capabilities of today’s systems,” said Duncan Weatherston, Chief Executive Officer at Smile Digital Health.

Smile Digital Health is committed to continuing its advancements in end-to-end interoperability with expanded offerings that enhance the breadth of its data fabric solutions for future digital transformations. The company will use this new round of funding to expand its newly acquired clinical reasoning utility and forward-looking artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, further advancing Smile Digital Health as the leader in the field.

“Data fabrics open up many new ways of leveraging and working with health data. We will…