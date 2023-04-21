Smokiez Edibles Expands to New York Market – Press Release

Smokiez Edibles, a national leader in the cannabis edibles space, is proud to announce its expansion into the New York market with licensing partner, Hepworth Ag and joint venture partner Pura Industries NY. With Smokiez high-quality and innovative products and Hepworth’s infrastructure, Smokiez Edibles is poised to become a top player in the New York cannabis industry.

“We are excited to partner with Smokiez to manufacture and deliver their high-quality and great-tasting products to the NY Market made with our healthy sun-grown cannabis ingredients right from our Hudson Valley farm,” said Gail Hepworth, CEO Hepworth Ag. Inc.

Smokiez first New York sale was to the Union Square Travel Agency (USTA) dispensary, located in Union Square on the corner of Broadway and 13th in Manhattan. “Despite USQTA having the largest portfolio of products in the state of New York, we identified Smokiez as a must have premium edible for our retail store,” said Dave Vautrin, Operating Partner at Union Square Travel Agency.

“We are bringing our top-selling products to the New York market. We look forward to selling to the entire market!” said Chuck Wright, Co-Founder of Smokiez Edibles. “Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that we meet all state and local regulations and provide our customers with the best possible experience.”

Smokiez products are currently available in 17 states, with four additional markets slated for 2023. The initial launch will include six fruit chew SKUs across a variety of flavors with distribution to dispensaries across the state. Hepworth will expand Smokiez offerings in Q2-Q3 of this year with several fruit chew products that feature minor cannabinoid blends (CBD, CBN, CBG) as well as beverages and chocolates. With a focus on quality and consistency, Smokiez Edibles has become a trusted brand among cannabis consumers.

“We are confident that our products will resonate with New York customers,” said Ryan Wright, co-owner of Smokiez Edibles….