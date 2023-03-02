Snagit Earns Spot on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for Best Software Products – Press Release

EAST LANSING, Mich., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TechSmith Corporation, the market leader in screen capture software and productivity solutions, today announced its flagship workplace communication tool Snagit has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing #87 on the Best Software Product list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.



This is Snagit’s third time receiving a G2’s Best Software Award recognition, earning its place this year by empowering users to have fewer, more effective meetings with a simple approach to screen capturing, sharing, and collaborating around video and images. Snagit allows people to visually communicate with ease through quick annotation of captured content, and share with any preferred platform for team members to discuss, debate, provide group feedback and ad hoc ideation.

“We are honored that G2 recognizes Snagit among the Top 100 software products in the world,” said Wendy Hamilton, CEO of TechSmith. “For the last 30 years, Snagit has helped over 39 million people more effectively, efficiently, and expressively communicate with customers and colleagues regardless of whether that’s in-person, remote or hybrid.”

“While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they’re really awards from customers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software…