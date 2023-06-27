Snowflake and NVIDIA Team to Help Businesses Harness Their Data for Generative A… – Press Release

The integration of NVIDIA NeMo with Snowflake will let businesses securely build custom large language models using their own proprietary data in the Snowflake Data Cloud

Snowflake SNOW, the Data Cloud company, and NVIDIA today announced at Snowflake Summit 2023 that they are partnering to provide businesses of all sizes with an accelerated path to create customized generative AI applications using their own proprietary data, all securely within the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Snowflake and NVIDIA Team to Help Businesses Harness Their Data for Generative AI in the Data Cloud (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the NVIDIA NeMo™ platform for developing large language models (LLMs) and NVIDIA GPU-accelerated computing, Snowflake will enable enterprises to use data in their Snowflake accounts to make custom LLMs for advanced generative AI services, including chatbots, search and summarization. The ability to customize LLMs without moving data enables proprietary information to remain fully secured and governed within the Snowflake platform.

“Snowflake’s partnership with NVIDIA will bring high performance machine learning and artificial intelligence to our vast volumes of proprietary and structured enterprise data, a new frontier to bringing unprecedented insights, predictions and prescriptions to the global world of business,” said Frank Slootman, chairman and CEO, Snowflake.

“Data is essential to creating generative AI applications that understand the complex operations and unique voice of every company,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA. “Together, NVIDIA and Snowflake will create an AI factory that helps enterprises turn their own valuable data into custom generative AI models to power groundbreaking new applications — right from the cloud platform that they use to run their businesses.”

NVIDIA and Snowflake’s collaboration…