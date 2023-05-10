Sobi to acquire CTI BioPharma Corp. enhancing Sobi’s position in rare haematolog… – Press Release

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION.

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) SOBI today announced that it has entered into an agreement and plan of merger with CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI) under which Sobi has agreed to acquire CTI, a biopharmaceutical company focused on blood related cancers and rare diseases, by means of a tender offer.

The acquisition complements and further strengthens Sobi’s leading haematology franchise by adding VONJO® (pacritinib), a novel oral kinase inhibitor that inhibits JAK2, IRAK1 and ACRV1, while sparing JAK1. VONJO obtained accelerated approval by the FDA in February 2022 for treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis with a platelet count below 50 × 109/L.

Rationale of the acquisition and transaction in brief: