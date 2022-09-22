Soccer dysfunction in England and Wales reaches eight-year excessive – Residence Workplace

Arrests and reported incidents of disorder at football matches in England and Wales last season were at their highest level for eight years.

There were 2,198 football-related arrests, the highest number since the 2013-14 season, according to Home Office figures.

The 2021-22 campaign saw the return of capacity crowds after a year of Covid-19 restrictions.

Last season’s disorder included players being approached after pitch invasions.

A fan was jailed after running on to a pitch and headbutting Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp at the end of Nottingham Forest’s play-off match against the Blades.

A Manchester City fan who ran onto the pitch and taunted Aston Villa keeper Robin Olsen on the final day at Etihad Stadium received a four-year football banning order.

More reported incidents and more arrests – key stats