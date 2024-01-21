Soccer racism: Forfeit matches when followers are racist – Fifa’s Infantino

Maignan expressed his anger at Saturday’s incident

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has called for the implementation of an automatic forfeit of games for teams whose fans commit racist abuse.

It follows incidents which he described as “totally abhorrent” at Udinese and Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

AC Milan’s win at Udinese was briefly suspended after alleged racist abuse from home fans towards Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Coventry’s Kasey Palmer said he received similar abuse at Hillsborough.

Infantino said in a post on X external-link that there should be harsher punishments.

“As well as the three-step process (match stopped, match re-stopped, match abandoned), we have to implement an automatic forfeit for the team whose fans have committed racism and caused the match to be abandoned, as well as worldwide stadium bans and criminal charges for racists,” he said.

“Fifa and football shows full solidarity to victims of racism and any form of discrimination. Once and for all: No to…