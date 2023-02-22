Soccer regulator: UK authorities confirms new impartial physique

Football fans protested outside stadiums following the announcement of the European Super League in April 2021

Blocking clubs from joining a breakaway European Super League will be among the powers held by English football’s new independent regulator.

The plan for a regulator, recommended by a fan-led review last year, has been confirmed by the UK government.

Preventing historic clubs going out of business is one of the aims, as well as giving fans greater input and a new owners’ and directors’ test.

The significant move aims to protect English football’s cultural heritage.

The main purposes of the proposed new regulator will be: