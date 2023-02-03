Social Life Network Announces Name Change on OTC Markets to Decentral Life, Inc…. – Press Release

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Decentral Life, Inc. WDLF, a Technology Business Incubator (TBI), previously named Social Life Network, Inc., is pleased to announce that, effective February 3, 2023, the Company’s name on the OTC Markets has changed to Decentral Life, Inc.



“We are pleased to have completed the name change from Social Life Network to Decentral Life, as it better reflects our current business model and future growth plans as a TBI operating in the Blockchain industry,” said Decentral Life CEO, Ken Tapp.

To learn more about Decentral Life and their business model, go to https://www.WDLF.ai

About Social Life Network and Decentral Life, Inc.

Decentral Life is a SaaS company providing blockchain and AI technology through license agreements, with a division of the company, Social Life Network, that operates a Technology Business Incubator (TBI) that provides tech start-ups with executive leadership and consulting, making it easier for start-up founders to focus on raising capital, perfecting their business model, and growing their customer base and usership.

Since the formation of the company in January of 2013, the TBI program has aided in the launch of niche industry social network and ecommerce marketplaces that service the tens of millions of business professionals and consumers in the residential real estate industry, the legal global cannabis industry, sports verticals including racket sports, golf, cycling, soccer, space exploration, motor sports, travel, hunting, fishing, camping, and roadway safety.

For more information about our TBI business model, please visit our website @ https://www.wdlf.ai/about-wdlf

