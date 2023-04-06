Social Media Security Market to Expand at a CAGR of 16.40% by 2030 – Report by M… – Press Release

New York, US, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Social Media Security Market Research Report: By Solution, By Vertical, By Security Type, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By Region—Forecast till 2030″, the global Social Media Security Market is anticipated to flourish considerably during the review era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy growth rate of approximately 16.40% to acquire a size of around USD 3863.45 Million by the end of 2030.

Social Media Security Market Competitive Analysis

Eminent industry players profiled in the global social media security market report include

ZeroFOX. (US)

RiskIQ (US)

Sophos Ltd (UK)

Trend Micro Inc. (Japan)

Micro Focus (UK)

Symantec Corporation (US)

Broadcom (CA Technologies) (US)

Centrify Corporation (US)

Proofpoint (US)

SolarWinds Worldwide LLC (US)

Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6842

Social Media Security Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Social Media Security Market Size by 2030 USD 3863.45 Million CAGR during 2022-2030 16.40% Base Year 2021 Key Market Opportunities Data generation in social media offers data analysis market opportunity Key Market Drivers Increased use of social media by organization employees will drive the market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Social Media Security Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/social-media-security-market-6842

Drivers

Increase in Internal Security Risks to Boost Market Growth

Growing hazards to internal security, including cyberterrorism, money laundering, and fraud, are being caused by the popularity of social media platforms. The risk of phishing attempts and the requirement to protect private information are both growing as the social media solutions in fact become more widely used worldwide. This has prompted a number of businesses and government agencies to take decisive action to reduce the danger of…