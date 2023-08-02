Soft Space, Hong Leong Bank and JCB Expand JCB Card Acceptance in Malaysia – Press Release

Buoyed by an increase in inbound Japanese tourists post pandemic, merchants will now be able to accept JCB Card payments from consumers

KUALA LUMPUR & TOKYO, Aug 2, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Leading fintech-as-a-service provider, Soft Space Sdn Bhd (“Soft Space”), JCB International Co., Ltd.(“JCBI”), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan’s leading international payment brand, and Hong Leong Bank (“HLB”) have joined forces to actively drive JCB Card acceptance in Malaysia, bolstered by strong post pandemic economy recovery prospects.

(left to right) Andrew Jong (HLB), Joel Tay (Soft Space) and Yoshiki Kaneko (JCBI) signed a tripartite partnership to expand JCB Card acceptance in Malaysia

Joel Tay of Soft Space (left) and Yoshiki Kaneko of JCBI sign the Master Licence Agreement

Andrew Jong of HLB (left) and Joel Tay of Soft Space sign the Sub-Licence Agreement

As the Malaysian economy continues to grow positively[1] in 2023, tourism has emerged as one of the brightest sectors spearheading the recovery process, with Japan listed as one of the top 10 contributors to tourist arrivals and spending in Malaysia.[2] Malaysia targets to welcome 16.1 million international tourist arrivals and generate RM49.2 billion (US$10.89 billion) in tourist receipts in 2023.[3]

To capitalise on this bright recovery prospect, Soft Space and JCBI recently signed an agreement to enable Soft Space to work with local acquirers, such as HLB, to promote JCB Card acceptance in Malaysia. Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara, a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, is one of HLB’s merchants that has begun accepting JCB Card payments.

“As Japanese tourist arrivals in Malaysia begin to ramp up again, we are pleased to be able to enable and promote cross-border payments between Japan and Malaysia via our partners,” said Joel Tay, Chief Executive Officer of Soft Space. “This merely represents a first step in our ambition to roll out similar agreements in Southeast Asia, boosting JCB Card acceptance and…