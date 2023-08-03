Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market to Propel by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Compan… – Press Release

New York, USA, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market to Propel by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies in the Market – Monopar, Jazz, Tracon, C4, Eli Lilly, Epizyme, Ipsen, GlaxoSmithKline, Salarius, Merck, Agenus, Mirati
The emergence of new products in the pipeline will add to the soft tissue sarcoma market growth in the future. In addition, persistently rising cases of soft tissue sarcoma in the forecast period will help increase the soft tissue sarcoma treatment market.
DelveInsight’s Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, soft tissue sarcoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].
Key Takeaways from the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Report
- As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the soft tissue sarcoma market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.
- According to the revised statistical estimates of the American Cancer Society (2022), there were about 13,190 newly diagnosed cases of soft tissue sarcoma and approximately 5,130 deaths (2,740 males and 2,390 females) due to soft tissue sarcoma in the US.
- Leading soft tissue sarcoma companies such as Monopar Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Moleculin Biotech, Inc., Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Epizyme, Inc., Ipsen, GlaxoSmithKline, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Mundipharma Research Limited, HiFiBiO Therapeutics, QBiotics Group Limited, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Polaris Group, Philogen S.p.A., Agenus Inc, Apexigen America, Inc., Mirati Therapeutics Inc., and others are developing novel soft tissue sarcoma drugs that can be available in the soft tissue sarcoma market in the coming years.
- Some of the key therapies for soft tissue sarcoma treatment…