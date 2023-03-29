Softeq Venture Studio Welcomes New Cohort of 14 Startups, Bringing Total Venture… – Press Release

Accelerator program from Softeq supports global emerging companies in web 3.0, healthtech, fintech, and more

Softeq Development Corporation (Softeq), a Houston-based global hardware and software services development company serving Fortune 500 companies, today announced the continued success of its Softeq Venture Studio by welcoming 14 new startups to the three-month accelerator program this month. With the addition of this cohort class, the total number of startups supported by the Venture Fund and Studio has increased to 63. Entrepreneurs from Israel and several states in the United States are helping to bring innovation and ambitious ideas to a variety of industries, including education technology, medical technology, and sports technology, among others.

Softeq Venture Studio H1 2023 Cohort (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are so proud of the success we have had with the Softeq Venture Studio, helping to support and secure funding for 63 startups to date through the Softeq Venture Fund. With 23 of 89 founders coming from outside of the U.S., we demonstrate Houston’s growing influence as a startup hub where entrepreneurs can find a welcoming innovation community, a strong talent base, and world-class research facilities,” said Christopher A. Howard, founder and CEO of Softeq.

Since the start of the Softeq Venture Studio 16 months ago, Softeq has raised 80 percent of its inaugural $40 million Softeq Venture Fund, invested in 63 startups, and executed dozens of demo days for investors and leaders in the Houston tech community and beyond. Of the 63 startups, 47 percent have at least one founder of color and 25 percent have at least one female founder, further emphasizing the Fund and Studio’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the tech space. Additionally, the company has reformatted the accelerator program to include two cohort…